Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,565. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $950.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

