Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.62 Million

Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will announce $145.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.88 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $97.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $698.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $704.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $915.01 million, with estimates ranging from $874.60 million to $972.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shift4 Payments.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.