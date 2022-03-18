Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHENGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHENGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEN. StockNews.com cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 616,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,415. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

