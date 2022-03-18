Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.66

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 4456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP grew its position in Shaw Communications by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 89,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

