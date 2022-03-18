SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.89, but opened at $29.41. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. SentinelOne shares last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 86,195 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.