SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $78.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on S. UBS Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.