SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Announces Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. SentinelOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $37.67 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65.

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

In other news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,116 shares of company stock worth $13,560,373. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

