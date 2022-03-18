SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Announces Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. SentinelOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE S opened at $37.67 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65.
S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SentinelOne (Get Rating)
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SentinelOne (S)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.