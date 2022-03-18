Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.Semtech also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.08.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.41. 859,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,427. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92.
In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Semtech by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
