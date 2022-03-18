Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.Semtech also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.41. 859,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,427. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Semtech by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

