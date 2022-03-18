Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.72-$0.80 EPS.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,639. Semtech has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Semtech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Semtech by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

