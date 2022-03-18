Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

SHIP stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $182.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

