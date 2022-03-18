Scotiabank Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$64.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $41.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

