Scorum Coins Market Capitalization Tops $646,668.47 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (SCR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Scorum Coins has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $646,668.47 and $2,215.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.90 or 0.06990480 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,871.28 or 1.00208841 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00032063 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.