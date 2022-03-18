Science Group plc (SAG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on June 17th

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Science Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SAG opened at GBX 420 ($5.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.02 million and a PE ratio of 18.29. Science Group has a 1 year low of GBX 300 ($3.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 401.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 433.53.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.76) target price on shares of Science Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers applied science, product development, technology advisory, regulatory, and compliance services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, and energy sectors.

