Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,645 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,574,000 after acquiring an additional 735,385 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,752,000 after acquiring an additional 513,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. 66,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,891. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

