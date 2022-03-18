Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schlumberger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,922,000 after acquiring an additional 449,997 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

