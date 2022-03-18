Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.77) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Schaeffler stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

