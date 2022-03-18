ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $898.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.54. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 12.90%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

