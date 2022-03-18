Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) Insider Kiren Sekar Sells 60,534 Shares

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IOT opened at $16.52 on Friday. Samsara Inc has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.03.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.