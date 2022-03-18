Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) Insider Kiren Sekar Sells 60,534 Shares

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of IOT opened at $16.52 on Friday. Samsara Inc has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.03.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)
Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsara (IOT)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.