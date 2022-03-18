Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 865 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $1,237,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,083,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.