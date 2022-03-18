Salvus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 162.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 467,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,026,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $176.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.89. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

