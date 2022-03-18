Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

