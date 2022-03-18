Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 567 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. NVR comprises about 2.4% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 85.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of NVR by 160.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,924.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,363.32 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,199.72.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $76.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,223.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

