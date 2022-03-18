Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 43 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 126.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Y stock opened at $677.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $662.28.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

