Salvus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

FAST opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

