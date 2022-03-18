salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $209.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,245. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.52.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $204,948.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

