salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $302.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $204,948.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,497,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

