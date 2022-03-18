SafeInsure (SINS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $24,256.85 and $1.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 54.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000941 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,394,193 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

