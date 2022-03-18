Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 382,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SFE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 22,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,910. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.