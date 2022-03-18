Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 382,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of SFE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 22,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,910. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
