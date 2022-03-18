Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $91.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on R shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,471. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 58.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.