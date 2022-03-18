RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RWEOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($42.09) to €42.50 ($46.70) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($46.15) to €52.00 ($57.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.75) to €46.50 ($51.10) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.86) to €39.10 ($42.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

