Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.30.

Shares of RCL opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.92.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,577,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after buying an additional 860,273 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,262,000 after buying an additional 734,952 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $54,369,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

