Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Update

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KKWFF shares. HSBC lowered shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKWFF opened at $29.00 on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59.

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra, Offshore Energy, and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand, and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

