Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.89) to GBX 1,442 ($18.75) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $515.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,392,000 after acquiring an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,344,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 169,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97,629 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.