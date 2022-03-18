Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €53.00 Price Target

Mar 18th, 2022

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) has been assigned a €53.00 ($58.24) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.07 ($69.31).

Vonovia stock traded up €0.88 ($0.97) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €47.32 ($52.00). 2,534,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a fifty-two week high of €60.96 ($66.99).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

