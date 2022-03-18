Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €770.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €770.00 ($846.15) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MC. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($923.08) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($928.57) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($934.07) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €787.00 ($864.84) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($879.12) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €794.36 ($872.93).

MC opened at €629.80 ($692.09) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €669.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €675.16. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($286.32).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

