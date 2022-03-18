Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,491,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,274. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.