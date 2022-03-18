Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,491,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,274. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $151.16.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
