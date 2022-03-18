Round Rock Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.1% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,522 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,001,000 after acquiring an additional 470,476 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,882,000 after acquiring an additional 511,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.65. 163,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,867,260. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $92.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.