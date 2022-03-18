Round Rock Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,806. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

