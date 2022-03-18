Round Rock Advisors LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 103,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at $155,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. 49 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,384. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.