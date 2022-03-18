Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,878. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

