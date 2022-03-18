Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after acquiring an additional 596,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $607,477,000 after purchasing an additional 145,338 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ross Stores by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,517,423 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,691,000 after purchasing an additional 78,296 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.50.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.82.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

