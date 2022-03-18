Rosemary Leith Acquires 675 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Rosemary Leith purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,716 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £11,583 ($15,062.42).

LON ICP opened at GBX 1,735.50 ($22.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,285 ($16.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,493 ($32.42). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,789.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,043.69.

ICP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($33.09) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.01) to GBX 2,885 ($37.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

