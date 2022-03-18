Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Short Interest Up 22.0% in February

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. Roku has a one year low of $97.91 and a one year high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.45.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.