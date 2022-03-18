Robust Token (RBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $286,246.65

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Robust Token has a market cap of $286,246.65 and $3,195.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Robust Token has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for about $11.97 or 0.00029522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

