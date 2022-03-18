Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOOD. Bank of America cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

HOOD opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

