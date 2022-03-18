Robert E. Landry Sells 83 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $6.99 on Friday, reaching $678.24. 11,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,331. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.60 and a fifty-two week high of $689.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $622.68 and a 200 day moving average of $623.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,222,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

