Robert E. Landry Sells 83 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $6.99 on Friday, reaching $678.24. 11,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,331. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.60 and a fifty-two week high of $689.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $622.68 and a 200 day moving average of $623.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.19.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,222,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
