Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSE RSKD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,888. Riskified has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,933,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

