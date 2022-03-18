Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 74 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $158.59 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

