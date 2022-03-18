Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $471,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after purchasing an additional 239,091 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

