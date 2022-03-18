Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,170 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VYM stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average of $109.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.10 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

